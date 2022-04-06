Home affairs red tape throttles Venezuelan’s SA wedding dreams
She came to marry her SA sweetheart, but immigration refused to accept her passport, which is valid in her country
06 April 2022 - 20:18
A legal skirmish between the home affairs department and a Venezuelan woman over the validity of her passport has disrupted her plans of marrying her SA partner and exposed her ordeal while being detained by immigration officials over Christmas...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.