×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Home affairs red tape throttles Venezuelan’s SA wedding dreams

She came to marry her SA sweetheart, but immigration refused to accept her passport, which is valid in her country

06 April 2022 - 20:18

A legal skirmish between the home affairs department and a Venezuelan woman over the validity of her passport has disrupted her plans of marrying her SA partner and exposed her ordeal while being detained by immigration officials over Christmas...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Mashaba on Nhlanhla lux — 'The real criminals are sitting in parliament and ... Politics
  2. Ramaphosa pleased as investors rally behind SA’s diverse economy Politics
  3. 'Ticking time bomb'- Aaron Motsoaledi rejects xenophobia criticism as ... News

Most read

  1. Wastewater treatment report shows SA is even deeper in the kak News
  2. Home affairs red tape throttles Venezuelan’s SA wedding dreams News
  3. After 12 long years, gang-rape victim gets justice over shoddy police work News
  4. LISTEN | Unterhalter out as JSC names four candidates for two Constitutional ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space