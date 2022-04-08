×

Zimbabwean man says he was saved from mob by speaking Sepedi

Friend of slain Diepsloot man Elvis Nyathi tells of horror of watching him being burnt by mob hunting for ‘undocumented’ foreign nationals

08 April 2022 - 11:01 By Penwell Dlamini and Thulani Mbele

“Go diragalang? [what’s happening?]” are the two words that saved a Zimbabwean man from being killed by a mob raiding homes of suspected illegal immigrants in Diepsloot on Wednesday night. ..

