×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Despite torrential showers, there was no raining on Jacob Zuma’s parade

He may not have been in court, but there was plenty of drama, including a scuffle involving Dudu Myeni

11 April 2022 - 17:47 By TANIA BROUGHTON

It wasn’t intentional, but Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen, in agreeing to postpone former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related corruption trial, gave him an early birthday present...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Nearly more cattle than people: Jacob Zuma party a damp squib Politics
  2. Manyi says Zuma is too unwell to attend court South Africa
  3. NPA says Zuma prosecution threat is 'intimidation' South Africa
  4. Zuma ‘waives’ right to appeal but won’t be in court after medical emergency South Africa

Most read

  1. Despite torrential showers, there was no raining on Jacob Zuma’s parade News
  2. Here to stay: how these luxury hotels beat the pandemic throttle News
  3. Good news! Teacher student enrolment in critical subjects is on the rise News
  4. Pupils face double whammy of bullying by peers and teachers: study News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...