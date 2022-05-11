OBITUARY | Cricket’s ‘ledge’ Hoosain Ayob took the game to the townships

The South African fast bowler, who was at the forefront of development in the game, has died aged 81

Hoosain Ayob, who has died in Gqeberha at the age of 81, was a legendary South African fast bowler who was denied by apartheid what many believed was his rightful claim to national cricketing glory...