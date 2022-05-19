×

News

I’m no dictator: long-serving Numsa general secretary as he eyes re-election

Shop stewards claim Irvin Jim is purging all opponents ahead of Numsa’s national congress in July

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
19 May 2022 - 20:31

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim has slammed claims that he is ruling with an iron fist to ensure re-election at the upcoming national congress...

