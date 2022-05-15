Saftu’s Vavi to face leadership challenge from deputy
Internal report says the new labour federation is in crisis, mainly due to differences over whether to back the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party
15 May 2022 - 00:00
Deep divisions between general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and two senior colleagues forced the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) to call in a mediator to sort out their squabbles — but the effort failed, an internal report says...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.