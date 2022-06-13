×

News

With Starlink, SKA’s not the limit

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service blurs the view for SKA and other astronomy projects

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
13 June 2022 - 19:22

Elon Musk’s worldwide satellite internet service Starlink (https://www.starlink.com/) has been hailed as a lifesaver for Ukraine after Russian invaders cut off terrestrial services...

