Astronomical news

SA telescope captures clearest image ever of the centre of our galaxy

MeerKAT’s groundbreaking technology has revealed a host of new phenomena that’ll keep astronomers busy for years

The clearest image ever of the centre of our galaxy has been released, captured from a telescope on South African soil.



The MeerKAT telescope — a precursor to the Square Kilometre Array — is managed by South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) and consists of 64 antennae spread over a diameter of 8km in the Northern Cape. ..