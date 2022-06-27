×

Double birthday party at Enyobeni tavern promised to be a ‘killer event’

Footage on social media reveals underage patrons at the establishment are a regular sight

27 June 2022 - 21:05 By TimesLIVE Team and DispatchLIVE Team

As the country reels from the horrific deaths of 21 teenagers at the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London, images from the shebeen’s Facebook page show baby-faced patrons at the establishment was nothing new...

