‘When we say men want us dead it’s not a joke,’ said slain Hillary Gardee
Murder of Godrich Gardee’s daughter, who had strong views on gender-based violence, sends shock waves across SA
03 May 2022 - 19:04
While it remained unclear who could have been behind the murder of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s daughter, Hillary, the 28-year-old had earlier this year shared her strong feelings about men and their treatment of women...
