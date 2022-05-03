×

News

‘When we say men want us dead it’s not a joke,’ said slain Hillary Gardee

Murder of Godrich Gardee’s daughter, who had strong views on gender-based violence, sends shock waves across SA

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
03 May 2022 - 19:04

While it remained unclear who could have been behind the murder of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s daughter, Hillary, the 28-year-old had earlier this year shared her strong feelings about men and their treatment of women...

