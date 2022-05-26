Mothers’ agony as 11 babies die in fire at Senegalese hospital

Experts say Covid-19 has left facilities unable to maintain safety standards, with four newborns dying in a blaze last year

Diali Kaba’s mother woke her up on Thursday morning with terrifying news: there had been a fire at the hospital in their town in Senegal where Kaba’s two-week-old daughter was being cared for and 11 babies were dead...