×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

The shenanigans of the Zuma years are not the SACP’s fault: Nzimande

Outgoing SA Communist Party boss sings President Cyril Ramaphosa’s praises for his anti-corruption efforts

13 July 2022 - 17:07
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist

Outgoing SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande has absolved the party of wrongdoing during the state capture years under former president Jacob Zuma...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | Ferial Haffajee examines Thabo Mbeki’s legacy with Mark Gevisser Non-Fiction
  2. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | So politicians are being held to account? It’s about time Opinion & Analysis
  3. CARTOON | Imagine if SA had accountable leaders and MPs who actually resign in ... Opinion
  4. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | If you love the ANC, vote it out of power Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. The shenanigans of the Zuma years are not the SACP’s fault: Nzimande News
  2. Meet SA’s own ‘Karate Kid’ with 12 world titles at 12 years old News
  3. July riots: criminal investigation into UPL toxic spill ‘almost complete’ News
  4. If the cap fits: ‘graduate’ gogo didn’t go to school but made sure ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done