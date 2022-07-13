The shenanigans of the Zuma years are not the SACP’s fault: Nzimande
Outgoing SA Communist Party boss sings President Cyril Ramaphosa’s praises for his anti-corruption efforts
13 July 2022 - 17:07
Outgoing SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande has absolved the party of wrongdoing during the state capture years under former president Jacob Zuma...
The shenanigans of the Zuma years are not the SACP’s fault: Nzimande
Outgoing SA Communist Party boss sings President Cyril Ramaphosa’s praises for his anti-corruption efforts
Outgoing SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande has absolved the party of wrongdoing during the state capture years under former president Jacob Zuma...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos