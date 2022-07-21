×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Comrades confident Zandile Gumede will do what's 'best for ANC'

21 July 2022 - 15:26

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal believes Zandile Gumede will adhere to the decisions on the step-aside rule by declining nomination at the party’s elective conference this weekend...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ANC checkmates Ace as it lays down the law on succession race Politics
  2. ANC develops document on how to handle members charged with crimes Politics
  3. 'That was a mistake. It needs to be corrected': Mbeki on ANC step-aside rule ... Politics
  4. Interim structures can fully participate in regional, provincial conferences: ... Politics
  5. Push for Zandile Gumede to resign Politics

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma ‘hopes there was no foul play’ in Jessie Duarte's death News
  2. Comrades confident Zandile Gumede will do what's 'best for ANC' News
  3. Fishing expedition: Sekunjalo company’s bid to keep FNB bank account open fails News
  4. Gauteng nurse ‘key’ in kidnapping syndicate probe as cops hit back with charges News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

How Cape Town is going Eskom-free
Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy