Push for Zandile Gumede to resign
Pro-Ramaphosa grouping wants leaders who have stepped aside to resign from their positions
15 May 2022 - 00:00
The ANC national working committee (NWC) is due to decide on Monday whether the party's eThekwini chair Zandile Gumede and Mpumalanga treasurer Mandla Msibi will keep their jobs following the party’s amendment of its step-aside rules...
