Lawyer’s fees not just academic: Unisa billed R494,000 for 11 days’ work
Charges described as ‘exorbitant and unreasonable for the services rendered’
24 July 2022 - 22:05
A sum of R120,000 to attend two workshops, R21,000 for six hours of telephonic consultation and R7,000 to drive from Pretoria to Johannesburg to deliver documents — these are the fees a lawyer has charged Unisa for services rendered...
