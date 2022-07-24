Lawyer’s fees not just academic: Unisa billed R494,000 for 11 days’ work

Charges described as ‘exorbitant and unreasonable for the services rendered’

A sum of R120,000 to attend two workshops, R21,000 for six hours of telephonic consultation and R7,000 to drive from Pretoria to Johannesburg to deliver documents — these are the fees a lawyer has charged Unisa for services rendered...