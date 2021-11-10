Let matrics write final exams online, says distance education provider
It would make life easier for many and software can stop cheating, but there are still a few creases to be ironed out
10 November 2021 - 19:24
One of the country’s major distance education providers is pushing for matric exams to be written online.
Karen Sickel Wucherpfennig, enrolments manager at Teneo School, confirmed that her CEO, John Shaw, had motivated for the introduction of online matric exams with the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (Sacai) earlier this year...
