News

Let matrics write final exams online, says distance education provider

It would make life easier for many and software can stop cheating, but there are still a few creases to be ironed out

Prega Govender Journalist
10 November 2021 - 19:24

One of the country’s major distance education providers is pushing for matric exams to be written online.

Karen Sickel Wucherpfennig, enrolments manager at Teneo School, confirmed that her CEO, John Shaw, had motivated for the introduction of online matric exams with the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (Sacai) earlier this year...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Government in urgent talks with Eskom as load-shedding hits matrics South Africa
  2. How a matric pupil spilt his blood for his art News
  3. Schools defy department with exams, not tests, for grades 10 and 11 News
  4. Covid bumps up matric intake by biggest margin in more than a decade News
  5. Trans pupil 'can’t give his best' in matric exams as home affairs holds up ... News

Most read

  1. Let matrics write final exams online, says distance education provider News
  2. Never mind keeping lights on, Eskom can’t even keep its records straight: AG News
  3. Covid-19 medical waste is making the global plastic problem even worse News
  4. Banking fraud surges, but Sabric is onto culprits News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...