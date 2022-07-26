×

Step-aside rule hangs in the balance as ANC’s two biggest provinces call for its scrapping

KZN provincial secretary-general Bheki Mtolo says the policy has had serious repercussions for the party's unity

26 July 2022 - 17:13

The ANC’s two biggest provinces are lobbying for the scrapping of the step-aside rule which prohibits criminally charged party members from contesting leadership positions and requires them to vacate any party or government roles...

