×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Inside the state’s contradictory case against Gardee murder accused

Family of murdered woman win bid to get the Hawks involved in investigation

31 July 2022 - 18:46 By BELINDA PHETO

Law enforcement authorities took a knock in the Hillary Gardee murder case this week, with the investigating officer contradicting the state in court...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. High court orders Hillary Gardee kidnapping and murder probe to be prioritised South Africa
  2. Court told cops charged Gardee suspects ‘with no supporting evidence’ News
  3. Lawyer for Hillary Gardee murder accused ‘threatened with death and jail’ South Africa
  4. Gardee murder accused who is claiming innocence led us to murder scene, says ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Fitness trackers get people moving more, global review finds News
  2. EDITORIAL | We must stop this brazen ilk of rapist gangs and tavern shooters News
  3. Inside the state’s contradictory case against Gardee murder accused News
  4. Family ‘hurt by cops’ statement’: tuck shop shooting survivor denies claims of ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema