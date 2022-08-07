×

News

Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into unrest'

Soldiers may only be deployed once it is ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has to inform parliament first

07 August 2022 - 20:58
Erika Gibson Journalist

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has ordered some 200 soldiers to be on standby for deployment as “SA is gradually deteriorating into unrest due to criminality”...

