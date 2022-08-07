Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into unrest'
Soldiers may only be deployed once it is ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has to inform parliament first
07 August 2022 - 20:58
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has ordered some 200 soldiers to be on standby for deployment as “SA is gradually deteriorating into unrest due to criminality”...
