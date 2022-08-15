×

South Africa

I fear for my life in Mpumalanga prisons, murder suspect tells court

15 August 2022 - 15:13
Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna appeared in the Delmas magistrate's court on Monday.
Image: SAPS

The Delmas magistrate's court on Monday rejected murder suspect Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna's application to be detained at a prison outside Mpumalanga because he fears for his life.

He did not apply for bail.

“My client says he does not feel safe and would prefer to not be kept at a prison in Mpumalanga because of the sensitive information he shared with police,” his legal aid attorney Jabulani Maphethe told the court.

Prosecutor Gustav Schultz said he should remain in Mpumalanga because the investigating officer was in court to execute a warrant of arrest for other crimes he allegedly committed in the province.

Nkuna briefly appeared in the court on charges of murder, robbery and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The case is in connection with the murder of 27-year old Nonkululeko Nkosi from Midrand, whom he allegedly met for a date after meeting via Facebook.

According to the charge sheet, Nkuna met her in Benoni on August 6. He allegedly took her to Sundra, near Delmas, against her will. She was immobilised with a taser and strangled. He allegedly drove off with her Mercedes.

Dressed in a grey jacket and black jeans, Nkuna appeared calm.

He admitted to a previous conviction for possession of an illegal firearm. He said he has no pending cases. The state will challenge this in the trial, alleging he is not being honest about his previous convictions.

The case was postponed to August 22 for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

