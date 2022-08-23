Flood-struck homeless celebrate the privacy of a room, but where to go after 6 months?
Human settlements department steps in to save displaced victims from eviction and leases a building to house them for half a year
23 August 2022 - 21:25 By LWAZI HLANGU
Durban flood victims left homeless in April have had a taste of privacy, albeit for a short while...
Flood-struck homeless celebrate the privacy of a room, but where to go after 6 months?
Human settlements department steps in to save displaced victims from eviction and leases a building to house them for half a year
Durban flood victims left homeless in April have had a taste of privacy, albeit for a short while...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos