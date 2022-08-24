Finger-chopping convict appeals 18-month term and gets 10 years instead
Court delivers a devastating judgment slamming the police investigation’s failure to identify ‘unknown white males’, among other mishaps
24 August 2022 - 22:02
A man whose crimes were said to “border on security branch torture” tried to appeal his R60,000 fine or effective 18-month sentence, but he has instead been jailed for 10 years...
