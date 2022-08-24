So close, yet so high: drug trips and brushes with death reduce fear of dying
Participants in a major study felt their experiences were ‘personally meaningful and spiritually significant’
24 August 2022 - 22:01
The fear of death tends to drop among people who have had near-death or similar extraordinary experiences and those who have had psychedelic drug experiences, a new study comparing both groups has found...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.