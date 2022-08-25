Pick and pay less: which supermarket is the cheapest for grocery shopping?
Key information released as average food basket shoots up by R500 per month
25 August 2022 - 16:21
It’s the end of the month and time to go grocery shopping — which supermarket stacks up best when it comes to price?..
Pick and pay less: which supermarket is the cheapest for grocery shopping?
Key information released as average food basket shoots up by R500 per month
It’s the end of the month and time to go grocery shopping — which supermarket stacks up best when it comes to price?..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos