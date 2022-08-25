Zimbabwe’s health care is a shambles, but critic takes exception to MEC’s ‘Afrophobia’
Zim official pleads for SA’s patience as crumbling healthcare system pushes citizens to cross borders for better treatment
25 August 2022 - 18:01 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
Zimbabwe’s public hospitals and clinics are understaffed and lack medicines and basic supplies. The collapsing healthcare system has left the country’s major referral hospitals unable to function...
Zimbabwe’s health care is a shambles, but critic takes exception to MEC’s ‘Afrophobia’
Zim official pleads for SA’s patience as crumbling healthcare system pushes citizens to cross borders for better treatment
Zimbabwe’s public hospitals and clinics are understaffed and lack medicines and basic supplies. The collapsing healthcare system has left the country’s major referral hospitals unable to function...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos