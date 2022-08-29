×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Justice train eventually rolls into the station for Transnet state capture accused

Arrest of Molefe ‘critical’ in holding those accused of state capture at Transnet to account: Investigating Directorate

29 August 2022 - 20:37
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe and CFO Anoj Singh and Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha appeared before the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Monday...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa appoints anti-corruption advisory council members Politics
  2. Ex-Transnet executives, ‘Gupta-linked associates’ granted bail after arrest for ... South Africa
  3. Shake-up could see strategic SOEs fall under one holding company Politics
  4. Zondo report: Charge bosses for R15bn rail rip-off South Africa

Most read

  1. Justice train eventually rolls into the station for Transnet state capture ... News
  2. Single mother joins exodus of SA nurses in search of greener pastures abroad News
  3. Lack of evidence slashes KZN murderer’s life sentence News
  4. Free internet on tablets has matriXXX scrambling for porn sites News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh appear in court with other former Transnet executives