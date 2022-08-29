Justice train eventually rolls into the station for Transnet state capture accused
Arrest of Molefe ‘critical’ in holding those accused of state capture at Transnet to account: Investigating Directorate
29 August 2022 - 20:37
Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe and CFO Anoj Singh and Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha appeared before the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Monday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.