Voetsek Dudula! EFF calls out members for turning away 'illegal' foreigners at Kalafong Hospital
31 August 2022 - 17:26
Hours after some EFF members arrived at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, blows were exchanged as they tried to disperse a few members of Operation Dudula who had stationed themselves outside, turning away “illegal” foreign nationals...
Voetsek Dudula! EFF calls out members for turning away 'illegal' foreigners at Kalafong Hospital
Hours after some EFF members arrived at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, blows were exchanged as they tried to disperse a few members of Operation Dudula who had stationed themselves outside, turning away “illegal” foreign nationals...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos