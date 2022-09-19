Dundee High School teacher dismissed for sexual assault
According to his bail conditions, he is required to leave KZN and stay in Gauteng until the start of his trial
19 September 2022 - 20:49
A teenage girl has described in shocking and lurid detail how she was sexually assaulted by her teacher in a storeroom at Dundee High School in KwaZulu-Natal. ..
