Oh by the way, your daughter was assaulted today, school tells dad

Parents and community outraged at school’s handling of ‘assault’ that was allegedly rape

A distraught mother of a 14-year-old pupil who was allegedly raped by a teacher at a prominent school in northern KwaZulu-Natal has slammed the principal for the way the matter was handled.



The woman, who has removed her daughter from the school, vehemently denied a written statement made by the governing body that they were immediately informed of the incident. ..