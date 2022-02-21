Oh by the way, your daughter was assaulted today, school tells dad
Parents and community outraged at school’s handling of ‘assault’ that was allegedly rape
21 February 2022 - 20:20
A distraught mother of a 14-year-old pupil who was allegedly raped by a teacher at a prominent school in northern KwaZulu-Natal has slammed the principal for the way the matter was handled.
The woman, who has removed her daughter from the school, vehemently denied a written statement made by the governing body that they were immediately informed of the incident. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.