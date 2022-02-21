News

Oh by the way, your daughter was assaulted today, school tells dad

Parents and community outraged at school’s handling of ‘assault’ that was allegedly rape

Prega Govender Journalist
21 February 2022 - 20:20

A distraught mother of a 14-year-old pupil who was allegedly raped by a teacher at a prominent school in northern KwaZulu-Natal has slammed the principal for the way the matter was handled.

The woman, who has removed her daughter from the school, vehemently denied a written statement made by the governing body that they were immediately informed of the incident. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. 'Violent reaction' from parents over teacher's alleged rape of schoolgirl South Africa
  2. Get vaxxed or get off our campus: SA varsities get tough News
  3. Leave us alone, unhappy homeschool parents tell government News
  4. ‘We're shooting ourselves in the foot’: ‘Foreign educators’ given the boot News
  5. Schools may soon have to keep a closer eye on absent pupils — and unions agree News

Most read

  1. Oh by the way, your daughter was assaulted today, school tells dad News
  2. Homegrown therapy gives hope to hypertensive pregnant moms News
  3. ‘They intended to kill all of us’: witness recalls weekend ‘hit’ on ANC members News
  4. Surplus teachers caught in crossfire between department and governing bodies News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime