‘Sex pest’ headmaster faces R1.6m damages claim
Pupil brings lawsuit against teacher who ‘forced sex’ on her
21 August 2022 - 00:00
A pupil who was sexually assaulted by an acting principal at the age of 12 is claiming R1.6m in damages from him and the Western Cape provincial education department...
‘Sex pest’ headmaster faces R1.6m damages claim
Pupil brings lawsuit against teacher who ‘forced sex’ on her
A pupil who was sexually assaulted by an acting principal at the age of 12 is claiming R1.6m in damages from him and the Western Cape provincial education department...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos