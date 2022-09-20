Wild Coast whirlpool digs up theories of old Aussie ship lost at sea
Some believe the phenomenon may be responsible for the unexplained disappearance of the 150m luxury Australian steamer the SS Waratah in July 1909
20 September 2022 - 21:01
A violent, swirling vortex of water larger than a tennis court, 245m off Rame Head on the Wild Coast, has scientists and marine experts in a spin...
Wild Coast whirlpool digs up theories of old Aussie ship lost at sea
Some believe the phenomenon may be responsible for the unexplained disappearance of the 150m luxury Australian steamer the SS Waratah in July 1909
A violent, swirling vortex of water larger than a tennis court, 245m off Rame Head on the Wild Coast, has scientists and marine experts in a spin...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos