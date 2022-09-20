TONY LEON | Ramaphosa’s meeting with US president a non-event, just like his reforms
That Ramaphosa’s visit was not covered by the US’s most influential newspapers is a damning indictment on how far SA has fallen
20 September 2022 - 21:00
One of Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite aphorisms was, apparently, “I have to be seen to be believed”...
TONY LEON | Ramaphosa’s meeting with US president a non-event, just like his reforms
That Ramaphosa’s visit was not covered by the US’s most influential newspapers is a damning indictment on how far SA has fallen
One of Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite aphorisms was, apparently, “I have to be seen to be believed”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos