Cost of expanding Koeberg, initially estimated at R20bn, to increase, says Eskom

Koeberg’s steam generators were initially planned to be replaced in 2018, but due to various delays that has not happened

27 September 2022 - 20:31
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The delayed R20bn project aimed at expanding the lifespan of the Koeberg nuclear power station will now start in December at a cost higher than the initial estimate...

