Annual report on misbehaving teachers flags corporal punishment as major concern
Corporal punishment had been outlawed in SA schools since 1996
03 October 2022 - 20:22
A staggering 764 cases of misconduct against teachers were reported to the South African Council for Teachers (Sace) from April last year to March, compared to 443 in the previous financial year...
A staggering 764 cases of misconduct against teachers were reported to the South African Council for Teachers (Sace) from April last year to March, compared to 443 in the previous financial year...
