Zodwa Wabantu's reality show Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored is back for season three and is y airing on Moja Love on DStv channel 157.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said this season is filled with explosive family matters that will take viewers into a rollercoaster of emotions as they get to see her family life in full view
“People can expect to see my son speaking about how he feels about being the child of Zodwa, who has been called names and whatever they say about me. Then Ricardo my boyfriend, my journey of accepting my ancestral calling, fighting with family, witchcraft at home, and everybody who's against me who says I want ukuthwala ngabo, hey, my life is upside down."
The reality TV star said her decision to include her son in the reality show was all about timing. She said it was time for Mzansi to see her family dynamics and to pour water over misconceptions people have had about her.
“My son is older. It's time for him to speak out in public and he must do it while I'm alive, not when I'm no longer here. He must understand and answer to people who would be watching his every move. Some people, when you show them, at least it becomes better.
“When I'm out dancing people think at my house there's alcohol, and a lot of drugs or I don't sleep and its always loud because that's what I sell on the internet and that's how I've sold my brand, but it's not like that personally. I'm a human being. I don't drink at home. No alcohol is allowed in my house. All that's not pure is not done in the house.”
Family drama, ancestral calling and witchcraft — Inside ‘Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored’ season 3
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu
Earlier this year Zodwa told TshisaLIVE she was on a journey of acceptance of her ancestral calling. Fast forward and she said her calling has intensified and she can communicate with ancestors and pass on the messages.
“I dream. They show me everything. I can communicate with people who aren't physically here. Some show themselves and then I must pass on the message. Some people think I want to be friends with them when I do that, but others listen because they know Idlozi can speak with anyone in spirit. Everybody has a special gift but not everybody is going to inyanga or initiate but everybody has their own family gift.”
The exotic dancer and businesswoman said having her calling is hard because she has some family members against her.
“They want to kill me, it's not even just talk. I have voice notes, everything you will see on my reality show where maybe there's going to be confrontation or they keep running and I have to play the audio from Whatsapp and then I have to answer those voice notes. The witchcraft is there.”
