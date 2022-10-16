Honey, I’m home: bees get their own sanctuary during swarming season
Conservationists try to counter the sting of habitat loss with safehouses for these critical organisms
16 October 2022 - 20:19
In the heart of Midrand, Johannesburg, a novel sanctuary for bees has been set up on the grounds of an international pharmaceutical company...
Honey, I’m home: bees get their own sanctuary during swarming season
Conservationists try to counter the sting of habitat loss with safehouses for these critical organisms
In the heart of Midrand, Johannesburg, a novel sanctuary for bees has been set up on the grounds of an international pharmaceutical company...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos