Parliament sittings could cost a million a day

Blistering quote for convention centre sessions for MPs as desire for in-person sittings comes up against fire-damaged chamber

Parliament could pay up to R1m a day for sittings of the National Assembly should it go ahead with plans to use the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) as its temporary base until its chamber, which was gutted by fire, is repaired.



This is according to impeccable sources in parliament with intimate knowledge of discussions taking place between the leadership of the national legislature and the management of the CTICC. Parliament is scrambling to find alternative accommodation to house plenary sessions as it will take several years for its chamber to be restored...