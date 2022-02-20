Parliament sittings could cost a million a day
Blistering quote for convention centre sessions for MPs as desire for in-person sittings comes up against fire-damaged chamber
20 February 2022 - 00:05
Parliament could pay up to R1m a day for sittings of the National Assembly should it go ahead with plans to use the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) as its temporary base until its chamber, which was gutted by fire, is repaired.
This is according to impeccable sources in parliament with intimate knowledge of discussions taking place between the leadership of the national legislature and the management of the CTICC. Parliament is scrambling to find alternative accommodation to house plenary sessions as it will take several years for its chamber to be restored...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.