Meeting leaves MPs with questions and no answers over parliament blaze

An urgently convened parliamentary meeting to discuss this week's fire that razed some of the legislature's buildings left MPs with more questions than answers.

This after ANC MPs agreed with parliamentary officials that they needed more time to answer MPs' questions.

The meeting was called specifically for parliament and the department of public works and infrastructure to brief MPs on the preliminary findings following the devastating fire.

Inputs were made by public works minister Patricia de Lille, her officials and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo, who provided an overview. MPs posed questions particularly about previous audits and reports that flagged potential security risks for parliament.

Co-chairperson of the joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament, Dikeledi Mahlangu, said it was too early for MPs to get “something tangible” from parliament that would inform a way forward.

“We just have to be patient with each other,” she said, as opposition MPs protested.