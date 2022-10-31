News

EDITORIAL | Stop playing the blame game while people continue to suffer

The DA’s picketing of the SAHRC’s Durban offices smacks of cheap political point-scoring

31 October 2022 - 19:59

There’s an idiom that says that when you point a finger at someone, three fingers are pointing back at you...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Matrics and education department will be put to the test Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | E-tolls defiance should sound a warning to the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | What residents need is service, efficiency and stability Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. US terror alert 'blew up six-week antiterrorism operation by authorities' News
  2. Naked wanderers to bare it all in SA News
  3. 'Let's build a new future': AfriForum wants Zulus and Afrikaners to work ... News
  4. Man charged with attempted murder for shooting friend's son with pellet gun News
  5. After 17-year-long ID anguish, 36-year-old finally sits for his matric exams News

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...