The final matric exams starting on Monday is an important test, not only for those writing the papers but also for our national basic education department whose minister, Angie Motshekga, on Sunday declared it was all systems go. For the matriculants, it’s an exam that steers them into adulthood as independence beckons. Many will grow into our leaders of tomorrow as they learn to unleash their potential and discover their own unique abilities. The group writing this year has been through a lot, hopefully building resilience that will help them overcome future obstacles. Basic education department chief director for curriculum, Moses Simelane, reminded South Africa at a readiness briefing on Sunday the class of 2022 was “the most unfit group” due to Covid-19 interruptions...
EDITORIAL | Matrics and education department will be put to the test
After two years of disruptions that included lockdowns and load-shedding, almost a million pupils will begin their matric exams today
The final matric exams starting on Monday is an important test, not only for those writing the papers but also for our national basic education department whose minister, Angie Motshekga, on Sunday declared it was all systems go. For the matriculants, it’s an exam that steers them into adulthood as independence beckons. Many will grow into our leaders of tomorrow as they learn to unleash their potential and discover their own unique abilities. The group writing this year has been through a lot, hopefully building resilience that will help them overcome future obstacles. Basic education department chief director for curriculum, Moses Simelane, reminded South Africa at a readiness briefing on Sunday the class of 2022 was “the most unfit group” due to Covid-19 interruptions...
