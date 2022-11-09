News

Diversity training is necessary for the sake of future generations: parents on high-school wrangle

After an uproar at a Cape Town high school, many have come out in support of the trainer at the centre of the anger

09 November 2022 - 13:08

Some parents support Asanda Ngoasheng, a diversity trainer who caused controversy at Fish Hoek High School by opening “a racial can of worms” after referring to some pupils as white supremacists...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Black students feel unwelcome at Stellenbosch University: Khampepe report South Africa
  2. New guidelines for socio-educational inclusion will test 'repressive' norms at ... News
  3. Former pupil wants public apology from school after ‘nightmare’ experience News

Most read

  1. Two killed at Umhlanga mall after ex-boyfriend 'stalks and threatens woman' News
  2. Entrepreneur brings underutilised Mthatha Dam to life by offering boat cruises News
  3. ANCYL wipes out old guard in NEC nomination list for mother body News
  4. Proposed language policy for schools is ‘unconstitutional’, parliament told News
  5. Mkhwebane approaches court on Dyantyi’s recusal after matters reach ‘boiling ... News

Latest Videos

‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe
NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist