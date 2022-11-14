ConCourt recognises SLAPP-suit defences
In a big legal development, civil society activists can defend themselves against litigation by saying its motive is to silence them
14 November 2022 - 20:31
The Constitutional Court took a big step in developing the law on Monday by recognising what are globally known as “SLAPP suit defences”: civil society activists may defend themselves against lawsuits by big corporates on the grounds that the motive for the litigation is to silence or intimidate them...
ConCourt recognises SLAPP-suit defences
In a big legal development, civil society activists can defend themselves against litigation by saying its motive is to silence them
The Constitutional Court took a big step in developing the law on Monday by recognising what are globally known as “SLAPP suit defences”: civil society activists may defend themselves against lawsuits by big corporates on the grounds that the motive for the litigation is to silence or intimidate them...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos