News

ConCourt recognises SLAPP-suit defences

In a big legal development, civil society activists can defend themselves against litigation by saying its motive is to silence them

14 November 2022 - 20:31
Franny Rabkin journalist

The Constitutional Court took a big step in developing the law on Monday by recognising what are globally known as “SLAPP suit defences”: civil society activists may defend themselves against lawsuits by big corporates on the grounds that the motive for the litigation is to silence or intimidate them...

