Constitutional Court reserves judgment in ‘SLAPP’ case

Miners allege defendants made defamatory statements, but the High Court ruled their case amounts to Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation

Judgment has been reserved in the Constitutional Court in the long-running R14.25m defamation saga pitting Australian mining interests against six SA environmentalists and social activists.



The plaintiffs — mining company Mineral Commodities (MRC), its SA subsidiary Mineral Sands Resources, previous MRC executive chair Mark Caruso and MRC’s black empowerment partner Zamile Qunya — are suing environmental lawyers Christine Reddell, Tracey Davies and Cormac Cullinan, social worker John GI Clarke, and community activists Mzamo Dlamini of the Wild Coast and Davine Cloete from Lutzville on the West Coast...