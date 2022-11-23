SA company to produce oral cholera vaccine as WHO warns of ‘unprecedented’ outbreaks
The production of raw materials is largely the missing step in the jab-manufacturing value chain across Africa
23 November 2022 - 21:14
SA's vaccine manufacturing capability has received another boost as local biopharmaceutical company Biovac becomes part of an international agreement to produce an oral cholera vaccine that will benefit mostly African countries...
SA company to produce oral cholera vaccine as WHO warns of ‘unprecedented’ outbreaks
The production of raw materials is largely the missing step in the jab-manufacturing value chain across Africa
SA's vaccine manufacturing capability has received another boost as local biopharmaceutical company Biovac becomes part of an international agreement to produce an oral cholera vaccine that will benefit mostly African countries...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos