News

SA company to produce oral cholera vaccine as WHO warns of ‘unprecedented’ outbreaks

The production of raw materials is largely the missing step in the jab-manufacturing value chain across Africa

23 November 2022 - 21:14

SA's vaccine manufacturing capability has received another boost as local biopharmaceutical company Biovac becomes part of an international agreement to produce an oral cholera vaccine that will benefit mostly African countries...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. Father believes daughter’s death in police custody was a spiritual attack News
  3. WATCH | ‘It happened so quickly, I was holding his hand’: grandmother of ... News
  4. Ramaphosa plans to charm Brits into lifting Zimbabwean sanctions News
  5. Fracking hell: outrage as Mantashe calls for proposals for seismic activity in ... News

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference