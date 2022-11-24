News

Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks demands reinstatement, says his suspension was illegal

24 November 2022 - 18:11
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks wants to be reinstated to his positions in parliament and added to the caucus’ WhatsApp groups from which he was removed when he was placed on precautionary suspension earlier this year...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. Father believes daughter’s death in police custody was a spiritual attack News
  3. WATCH | ‘It happened so quickly, I was holding his hand’: grandmother of ... News
  4. Jovial Zuma urges ANC unity but mum on SCA judgment News
  5. Waluś is also entitled to benefit from the law, says ConCourt News

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference