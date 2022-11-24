Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks demands reinstatement, says his suspension was illegal
24 November 2022 - 18:11
Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks wants to be reinstated to his positions in parliament and added to the caucus’ WhatsApp groups from which he was removed when he was placed on precautionary suspension earlier this year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.