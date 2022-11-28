Decarbonisation
Worries of Covid PPE-style corruption loom over SA’s energy plan
Already there is tension around renewed calls by Gwede Mantashe for fracking proposals in the Karoo
28 November 2022 - 20:11
In the wake of Covid-19 corruption scandals, the R1.5-trillion purse attached to SA's Just Energy Transition-Investment Plan (JET-IP) plan will need tight governing...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.