News

Woolworths turns tables, offers best value in basic grocery items test

Five years of price tracking shows beer price increase is the lowest of all alcoholic beverages

28 November 2022 - 16:57
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Savvy shoppers looking for the best prices on basic goods should do the grocery run at Woolworths, and boozers on a beer budget should drink ... well ... beer...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Side hustles save the day as South Africans feel the economic crunch News
  2. FNB sees increase in Black Friday spend by volume by its card holders South Africa
  3. Investors look for clues on consumer health as holiday shopping kicks off World
  4. 'Stockpiling queen' gets Facebook nod to participate in accelerator programme South Africa
  5. Are rising fuel costs eating away at the food budget? Food

Most read

  1. Deputy principal stole milk from school nutrition scheme and fed it to her ... News
  2. LISTEN | ‘Diabetes made me do it’: woman who said black men were the problem, ... News
  3. Pit bull ‘grabbed toddler by the throat’ News
  4. Maidens’ breasts at Zulu coronation anger TV news viewer News
  5. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury