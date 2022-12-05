News

Phala Phala panel ‘was most unfair to me’, says Ramaphosa

President files court papers at the apex court asking it to set aside report that said he had a case answer to impeachment

05 December 2022 - 20:46 By FRANNY RABKIN

The independent panel that found President Cyril Ramaphosa had a case to answer for impeachment had “misconceived its mandate ... and considered matters not properly before it”, said Ramaphosa in an affidavit filed at the Constitutional Court on Monday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa’s court bid will test new removal rules News
  2. FRANNY RABKIN | An impeachment case to answer for Phala Phala saga? Insight

Most read

  1. Court rules against building hijackers’ demands for free electricity and water News
  2. Durban to conduct daily water quality tests at beaches News
  3. Jewellery expert who refused Covid-19 salary cut to receive hefty payout News
  4. Phansi with blessers: sugar daddies ‘destroying the nation’ as STIs spike among ... News
  5. Phala Phala panel ‘was most unfair to me’, says Ramaphosa News

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar