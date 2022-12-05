PODCAST | ‘Cape of Cocaine’ (episode 4): ‘go to prison, meet nice guys, become a nice guy’

Dimov was an alleged member of the Bulgarian mafia, a secretive criminal organisation which would go from successfully cloning thousands of credit cards, raking in millions of rand, to drug dealing.
The murders of the couple remain unsolved — but a burglary, a kidnapping and a pile of diamonds give clues as to what may have led to their deaths.
The British man said to be connected to their murder is also allegedly a major cocaine dealer — and was playing the same game as the Bulgarian mafia and their alleged “fixer” Asen Ivanov.
This week in Cape of Cocaine, we reveal for the first time details about Dimov and Peeva’s murders and delve into the lives of the men who helped Ivanov become a major cocaine trafficker.
In February 2018 assassins murdered Bulgarian couple Angelo Dimov and Nessie Peeva in their home in the Cape Town suburb of Bergvliet.
There was more to Dimov and Peeva than their friends in the city's southern suburbs knew. It was not a house burglary gone wrong; it was allegedly a hit ordered by a British cocaine dealer who felt he had been double-crossed.
