PODCAST | ‘Cape of Cocaine’ (episode 4): ‘go to prison, meet nice guys, become a nice guy’

05 December 2022 - 10:40
The Bulgarian mafia in South Africa was exposed when 10 people were arrested after police seized nearly 1,000 bricks of cocaine worth R583m on a fishing vessel off Saldanha in the Western Cape.
Image: SAPS

In February 2018 assassins murdered Bulgarian couple Angelo Dimov and Nessie Peeva in their home in the Cape Town suburb of Bergvliet.

There was more to Dimov and Peeva than their friends in the city's southern suburbs knew. It was not a house burglary gone wrong; it was allegedly a hit ordered by a British cocaine dealer who felt he had been double-crossed.

Dimov was an alleged member of the Bulgarian mafia, a secretive criminal organisation which would go from successfully cloning thousands of credit cards, raking in millions of rand, to drug dealing.

The murders of the couple remain unsolved — but a burglary, a kidnapping and a pile of diamonds give clues as to what may have led to their deaths.

The British man said to be connected to their murder is also allegedly a major cocaine dealer — and was playing the same game as the Bulgarian mafia and their alleged “fixer” Asen Ivanov.

This week in Cape of Cocaine, we reveal for the first time details about Dimov and Peeva’s murders and delve into the lives of the men who helped Ivanov become a major cocaine trafficker.

SERIES | ‘Cape of Cocaine’

Uncovering the Bulgarian mafia in South Africa and a look at how an illegal drug operation blossomed into a huge smuggling syndicate.
1 week ago

PODCAST | ‘Cape of Cocaine’ (episode 3): how a drug start-up bloomed into a cocaine empire

The Bulgarian mafia’s planted their roots in SA with an illegal drug operation in 2014
1 week ago

PODCAST | ‘Cape of Cocaine’ (episode 2): ghost ships

Out there with the legendary Flying Dutchman is a fleet of “ghost ships” trafficking cocaine from South America to destinations around the globe.
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | ‘Cape of Cocaine’ (episode 1): how Saldanha Bay sting operation uncovered Bulgarian mafia’s operation

The bust was one of the biggest in South African history and exposed a large secret crime organisation
3 weeks ago
