PODCAST | ‘Cape of Cocaine’ (episode 3): How a drug start-up bloomed into a cocaine empire
In February 2014 Hawks W/O Johan Combrinck received a tip-off through Interpol that Bulgarian men were constructing a large drug lab in a mansion in the Cape Town suburb of Durbanville.
On the evening of February 24, Combrinck parked his car opposite the house to conduct a stakeout.
The smell of sulphur hung in the air, a sign to Combrinck of the presence of chemicals used for processing drugs.
SERIES | ‘Cape of Cocaine’
Uncovering the Bulgarian mafia in South Africa and a look at how an illegal drug operation blossomed into a huge smuggling syndicate
Image: 123RF/slavadumchev
PODCAST | ‘Cape of Cocaine’ (episode 2): Ghost ships
Out there with the legendary Flying Dutchman is a fleet of “ghost ships” trafficking cocaine from South America to destinations around the globe.
They are invisible to satellites and tracking systems and make lonely voyages undetected, sometimes across rough seas.
The Atlantic Warrior is one of them. She belongs to the Bulgarian mafia and trafficked cocaine from Brazil to Saldanha Bay off South Africa’s West Coast.
PODCAST | ‘Cape of Cocaine’ (episode 1): How Saldanha Bay sting operation uncovered Bulgarian mafia’s operation
On March 1 2021 the Windward, a Bulgarian mafia cocaine ship, was three days behind schedule docking at Saldanha Bay harbour on South Africa’s West Coast.
Bulgarian cocaine fleet manager Asen Ivanov and his Bulgarian associates were waiting, probably worried their Myanmar crew had become lost in thick fog or rough seas.
