South Africa

SERIES | ‘Cape of Cocaine’

Uncovering the Bulgarian mafia in South Africa and a look at how an illegal drug operation blossomed into a huge smuggling syndicate

28 November 2022 - 07:53 By TimesLIVE
In February 2014 a Hawks warrant officer received a tip-off through Interpol that Bulgarian men were constructing a large drug lab in a mansion in the Cape Town suburb of Durbanville.
In February 2014 a Hawks warrant officer received a tip-off through Interpol that Bulgarian men were constructing a large drug lab in a mansion in the Cape Town suburb of Durbanville.
Image: 123RF/slavadumchev

PODCAST | ‘Cape of Cocaine’ (episode 3): How a drug start-up bloomed into a cocaine empire

In February 2014 Hawks W/O Johan Combrinck received a tip-off through Interpol that Bulgarian men were constructing a large drug lab in a mansion in the Cape Town suburb of Durbanville.

On the evening of February 24, Combrinck parked his car opposite the house to conduct a stakeout.

The smell of sulphur hung in the air, a sign to Combrinck of the presence of chemicals used for processing drugs.

PODCAST | ‘Cape of Cocaine’ (episode 2): Ghost ships

Out there with the legendary Flying Dutchman is a fleet of “ghost ships” trafficking cocaine from South America to destinations around the globe. 

They are invisible to satellites and tracking systems and make lonely voyages undetected, sometimes across rough seas.

The Atlantic Warrior is one of them. She belongs to the Bulgarian mafia and trafficked cocaine from Brazil to Saldanha Bay off South Africa’s West Coast.

PODCAST | ‘Cape of Cocaine’ (episode 1): How Saldanha Bay sting operation uncovered Bulgarian mafia’s operation

On March 1 2021 the Windward, a Bulgarian mafia cocaine ship, was three days behind schedule docking at Saldanha Bay harbour on South Africa’s West Coast.

Bulgarian cocaine fleet manager Asen Ivanov and his Bulgarian associates were waiting, probably worried their Myanmar crew had become lost in thick fog or rough seas. 

READ MORE :

Cape of cocaine: The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia trafficked drugs in SA

Don’t miss this Arena Holdings podcast that dives into the deadly world of an international crime syndicate
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Alleged Bulgarian organised crime middleman in hot water over fake Afrikaans identity

A Bulgarian man, alleged to be linked to an organised crime group dubbed the Bulgarian mafia by police, is in hot water after allegedly defrauding ...
News
2 weeks ago

Eight more arrests in international drug smuggling probe by Hawks

Eight more suspects allegedly linked to an international cocaine smuggling network between South Africa and Brazil were expected to face drug ...
News
3 weeks ago

Cocaine worth R2.4m found hidden in chocolate wrappers in luggage at CT International Airport

Western Cape authorities seized drugs with a street value of R2.4m at Cape Town International Airport, with 4kg of cocaine hidden in chocolate ...
News
1 month ago

The dark, tangled web strangling SA

SA is teetering ever closer to dangerous criminal anarchy. Organised gangs pose an existential threat to the country's democratic institutions, ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

PODCAST | Hidden in plain sight: The Windward cocaine bust

In episode 91 of 'True Crime South Africa', we use The Windward bust as a prime example of the tangled web of organised crime that exists just ...
News
2 months ago

Drug busts in SA seize thousands of kilograms of cocaine in past four years

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation says tackling drugs, gangsterism and associated criminal activities remains a priority for the ...
News
3 months ago

Luxury R16m yacht seized in raids linked to 805kg cocaine freeway bust in Gauteng

Ke Nako, berthed at V&A Waterfront marina, seized along with a fishing vessel as two more suspects arrested.
News
3 months ago

R400m drug bust suspects remanded in custody

Three men appeared in the Athlone magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with a R400m cocaine bust by the Hawks along the N1 highway on Thursday.
News
3 months ago

Three men bust for R400m worth of cocaine

The Hawks have swooped on three men for possession of cocaine worth R400m in the Western Cape.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  3. Deputy principal stole milk from school nutrition scheme and fed it to her ... News
  4. 'He said I should tell my client to f**k off’- Western Cape judge president ... News
  5. Power station boss wears bulletproof vest after exposing corruption: Andre de ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK